Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Court reserves for Feb 11 order on quantum of sentence for convicts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:46 IST
Muzaffarpur shelter home: Court reserves for Feb 11 order on quantum of sentence for convicts

A Delhi court on Tuesday said it will announce the quantum of sentence for Brajesh Thakur and 18 others, convicted of sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, on February 11. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha, reserved the order for February 11, after the counsel appearing for CBI sought life imprisonment till remainder of life for Thakur.

The agency also sought maximum punishment for rest of the convicts. The convicts have sought minimum punishment from the court.

The court had on January 20 convicted Thakur, who once unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on Bihar People's Party (BPP) ticket, of several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and offences of rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code (IPC). In its bulky judgement running into 1,546 pages, the court had also convicted Thakur of offences under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and those relating to abetment, section 21 (failure to report commission of an offence) of the POCSO Act and section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand confirms six new cases of coronavirus, including four Thais - health ministry

Thailand confirmed six new cases of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, four of them Thai nationals and two Chinese. The four Thai people included a couple who had visited Japan and two drivers who had picked up Chinese passengers in Thailand, ...

UPDATE 1-Sanofi investigated over epilepsy drug linked to birth defects

French healthcare company Sanofi said on Tuesday it was being investigated over Depakine, an epilepsy drug that caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development when taken during pregnancy.The Paris prosecutor launched a prelimin...

EXCLUSIVE-As virus fallout widens, China readies more measures to stabilise economy - sources

Chinese policymakers are readying measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth, policy sources said.The sources said the government is debating whether...

Last date to register for pick-and-drop facility for elderly Delhi voters extended

The Delhi CEO Office has extended the last date to register for availing pick-and-drop facility for senior citizens till February 5, officials said on Tuesday. The last date for registration earlier was January 31. However, it was extended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020