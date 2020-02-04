Central govt is 'Godse's government': Adhir Ranjan

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the central government is "Godse's government", asserting that the government has abused Mahatma Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Chowdhury's response came after he was asked to react on BJP MP Parvesh Verma's remark made in the Lok Sabha yesterday, where he had referred Rajiv Gandhi as "Rajiv Feroze Khan".

"The government abuses Mahatma Gandhi as well. This is Godse's government so what else can we expect from them? If Mahatma Gandhi wouldn't have been there, BJP would not be allowed to enter the Parliament," Chowdhury told ANI. He continued, "This comment is coming from a person who has been punished by the Election Commission by banning him from campaigning. It's a saying in English--A man is known by the company he keeps. So this government is known by its company. The government is abusing Rajeev Gandhi who worked for this country."

The flak by opposition comes after Hegde, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada constituency, had on Saturday said that the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi was a "drama". "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," Hegde had said while addressing a public event in Bengaluru.

Several Congress leaders, including Karti Chidambaram and BK Hariprasad, have condemned Hegde's remark, BJP leaders too have distanced themselves from the same. (ANI)

