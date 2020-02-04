Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students being compulsorily pushed to be Maoists: IUML leader

IUML leader MK Muneer on Tuesday said that the two students who were arrested by the State police and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links are being "compulsorily" pushed to be Maoists.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:53 IST
Students being compulsorily pushed to be Maoists: IUML leader
IUML leader MK Muneer while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

IUML leader MK Muneer on Tuesday said that the two students who were arrested by the State police and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links are being "compulsorily" pushed to be Maoists. His statement pertains to the NIA case against two students Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal, who were arrested by State police and charged under UAPA for alleged Maoist links.

"The police is unable to specifically say that there is evidence in this matter. They had pamphlets of Maoist literature. Apart from that, they had Marxist Communist Party's manifesto and some other books which are not related to Maoism, so reading is not an offence. These students are compulsorily being pushed to be Maoists," said Muneer. "If this is not an offence then how come UAPA was charged on them? If the State government approaches the Central government, this can be redirected to the State enquiry officers itself but the government is not taking any initiative," he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Kerala Government will not encourage any kind of Maoist activities and law will take its own course regarding the NIA case against the two students. Replying to a notice of adjournment motion moved by the Opposition demanding to discuss arrest and NIA case against Allan and Thaha Pinarayi Vijayan said: "CPI (M) stand is very clear. We oppose Maoism and we are against Naxalism too. Everybody knows what Maoists do. But Mao (Mao Zedong) was not a leader who asked to snatch peoples' money or kill people. Mao never supported such things. The term 'Maoists' is wrong. The extreme Maoists ideas should never be encouraged. The government will not interfere in the police case. Law will take its own course." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Irked Shiv Sena corporator brings chicken to Akola civic house

A Shiv Sena corporator on Tuesday brought a live chicken in the general meeting of Akola Municipal Corporation to protest against unauthorised meat shops which he claimed were dirtying the city. Rajesh Mishra brought the chicken in a bag a...

Imran Khan meets Malaysian PM; expresses regret over not attending summit of Muslim nations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday regretted not attending a recent summit of Muslim nations hosted by Malaysia, saying there was misconception among some countries that it would divide the global Muslim community, according to m...

4-year-old thalassemia surivor meets lifesaver for first time

This World Cancer Day, Bengaluru witnessed a heart-warming moment where a thalassemia survivor met her lifesaver for the first time. A techie from the city had donated his blood stem cells giving a second chance at life to the four-year-ol...

Probe into sedition case against school in Karnataka

The police has intensified investigation into the sedition case against the management and staff of a school here, where children had allegedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, in the context of CAA, in a drama they staged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020