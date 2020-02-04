Left Menu
Sambhal couple spreads awareness with CAA, population control as wedding theme!

Exhibiting their support for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a couple in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh tied the knot by exchanging tricolour garlands and using different props and items to spread awareness on the issue.

Mohit Mishra and Sonam Patha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Exhibiting their support for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a couple in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh tied the knot by exchanging tricolour garlands and using different props and items to spread awareness on the issue. Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak got hitched on Monday.

The entire wedding venue was decorated with unique props and items including tricolour balloons, posters featuring pictures of Mohit and Sonam, saying--'In the national interest we demand a law to control the population' and 'Vande Matram'. The groom, Mohit wore a tricolour turban and the couple exchanged the tricolour garlands on the stage decorated with balloons, posters and flowers.

"We support CAA and NRC and I want to do a lot of things for my country. In fact, my wife wishes to do something for the country as well. We both discuss with each other that how important it is to bring a law to control the population which will be beneficial for the country," said Mohit. "I think people should be aware of the ways to control the population. Rising population is creating so many problems including unemployment so it's necessary to bring a law to control the population," he added.

Guests who attended the wedding here raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram'. "It was such a memorable event, Mohit and Sonam had especially printed a line in Hindi on their wedding card saying--We support CAA and NRC. We know that no person will be at loss due to CAA and NRC but people have a misconception regarding this subject," said Anil Mishra, groom's uncle.

Anil further added that overpopulation is one of the biggest hurdles for the development of our country. "The population will shoot up to 150 crores in the next two years which should be controlled. So, we demand the implementation of a law to control the population. Uttar Pradesh Minister Gulab Devi also attended the wedding and came here to give blessings to the couple. She appreciated our thoughts and supported us," he added.

The bride, Sonam said that she supports her family and believes in having two-children only in a bid to control the rising population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

