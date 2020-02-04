Britain tells its citizens to leave China if they can

Britain told its citizens on Tuesday to leave China if they could after airlines suspended flights, making it increasingly difficult to get out.

In an update to its travel advice, the Foreign Office also said some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and consulates were being withdrawn from China. Essential staff, such as those providing consular assistance, would remain.

