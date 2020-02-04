Not just state enterprises, PM Modi may even sell Taj Mahal, says Rahul Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of selling state enterprises and alleged that he might even sell the Taj Mahal. "Narendra Modi coined a good slogan of Make in India but not a single factory has been set up. He is selling everything - Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, Railways and even Red Fort. He may sell even the Taj Mahal," said Gandhi addressing a rally here in Jangpura.

He cornered the central government over rising unemployment in the country and said: "The youth in the country wants to work. India is the only country that can compete with China. Even United States President Donald Trump talks about India's youth. The world knows that we have the potential. But when I ask a young person what do they do, they say nothing." The Congress lawmaker promised that if his party comes into power, jobs will be provided to youth.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

