Left Menu
Development News Edition

66 anti-CAA protests took place in Delhi, 11 cases registered: MHA in Lok Sabha

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday stated that 66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:13 IST
66 anti-CAA protests took place in Delhi, 11 cases registered: MHA in Lok Sabha
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday stated that 66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 11 cases have been registered in which 99 people have been arrested", MHA stated in a written reply in the parliament.

"Delhi Police have reported incidences of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," it added. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street recovery continues on China stimulus measures

Gains in technology heavyweights helped Wall Streets main indexes climb for the second day on Tuesday, with fresh intervention by Chinas central bank calming investors nerves. China injected 1.7 trillion yuan 242.74 billion via reverse repo...

Putin remains coy on his future political plans

Moscow, Feb 4 AP Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a nationwide vote on constitutional changes he proposed wouldnt be used to extend his current term in office, but remained tight-lipped about his future political plans. Kr...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her is expected to face her third day of cross-examination by the former Hollywood producers lawyer on Tuesday, after the previous day was cut short when she broke down in sobs on the witness stand. J...

Bangladesh drug kingpins surrender as deadly crackdown continues

Coxs Bazar, Feb 4 AFP Dozens of Bangladeshi drug kingpins surrendered in a meth hub along the border with Myanmar, authorities said Tuesday, as fears grow over a Philippines-style violent crackdown against traffickers. Addiction to yaba, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020