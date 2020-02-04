Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar cops lathi-charge protestors demanding CBI probe in exam paper leak row

The Bihar Police on Tuesday resorted to lathi-charge on students and used water cannons to stop protests against the leak of state Police Examination papers near the Science College in Patna.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:05 IST
Bihar cops lathi-charge protestors demanding CBI probe in exam paper leak row
Students being lathi-charged. Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar Police on Tuesday resorted to lathi-charge on students and used water cannons to stop protests against the leak of state Police Examination papers near the Science College in Patna.

The protesters have alleged that the papers got leaked and they were demanding a CBI probe into the matter when the incident happened.

To stop the students from protesting, the police resorted to lathi-charge and even used water cannons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Defense aircraft demand boosts U.S. factory orders; underlying weakness lingers

New orders for U.S.-made goods increased by the most in nearly 1-12 years in December amid strong demand for defense aircraft, but weak business spending on equipment pointed to limited scope for a sharp rebound in manufacturing even as bus...

Canada aims to evacuate citizens from China on Thursday - source

Canada aims to evacuate some 300 of its citizens on Thursday from the quarantined Chinese city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, a government source said, though the planned flight was still awaiting final Chinese approval. Canadi...

Raj govt to begin recruitment for 88 posts in Jodhpur Agricultural University

The Rajasthan government has approved filling of 88 posts in Agricultural University, Jodhpur and its affiliated colleges, an official statement said on Tuesday. Of the total posts, 58 are academic and 30 are non-academic. The recruitment t...

10% TDS only on dividend paid by mutual funds, not on redemption of units: Tax dept

The tax department on Tuesday clarified that the Budget proposal of 10 per cent TDS will be applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds and not on gain arising out of redemption of units. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020