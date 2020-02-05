State AGs, Justice Department discuss Google anti-trust probe

The executive committee of the state attorneys general investigating Alphabet's Google wrapped up a meeting on Tuesday afternoon with U.S. Justice Department officials to coordinate efforts, officials told Reuters.

The attorneys general of Texas, Utah and Nebraska were among those attending the meetings that also included U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. "We are hoping to go as quickly as we possibly we can," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said outside the Justice Department of the probe.

The Justice Department said in a statement the meeting was "to continue strengthening their multilateral antitrust law enforcement cooperation concerning technology markets."

