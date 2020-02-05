No permission for Casinos in coastal areas, says Kerala Excise Minister

Kerala government will issue licences to low alcohol-producing units, said Kerala excise minister. "Kerala government to issue licences to units which produce low alcohol liquor. Government has not yet decided to give permission to Casinos in coastal areas," said Kerala excise minister TP Ramakrishnan in the Assembly.

He said that the closing of bars in the state did not reduce the consumption of alcohol. In 2015-2016, 220.58 lakh cases of alcohol sales had been recorded but in 2018-2019 the sale of alcohol in the state was 216.34 cases.

Minister was answering the question raised by United Democratic Front (UDF) MLA's in the assembly. Minister also said that government will open de-addiction centres in all talukas of the state.

"Government will open de-addiction centres in all talukas. Will increase the number of beds in existing de-addiction centres," he added. (ANI)

