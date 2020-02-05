Left Menu
Development News Edition

No permission for Casinos in coastal areas, says Kerala Excise Minister

Kerala government will issue licences to low alcohol-producing units, said Kerala excise minister.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:18 IST
No permission for Casinos in coastal areas, says Kerala Excise Minister
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala government will issue licences to low alcohol-producing units, said Kerala excise minister. "Kerala government to issue licences to units which produce low alcohol liquor. Government has not yet decided to give permission to Casinos in coastal areas," said Kerala excise minister TP Ramakrishnan in the Assembly.

He said that the closing of bars in the state did not reduce the consumption of alcohol. In 2015-2016, 220.58 lakh cases of alcohol sales had been recorded but in 2018-2019 the sale of alcohol in the state was 216.34 cases.

Minister was answering the question raised by United Democratic Front (UDF) MLA's in the assembly. Minister also said that government will open de-addiction centres in all talukas of the state.

"Government will open de-addiction centres in all talukas. Will increase the number of beds in existing de-addiction centres," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Singapore business gathering linked to virus cases overseas

An international business gathering at a plush Singapore hotel has been linked to coronavirus cases reported in Malaysia and South Korea, evidence of human-to-human spread outside China that health authorities say is deeply concerning.Malay...

Pluto's icy heart makes winds blow

A beating heart of frozen nitrogen controls Plutos winds and may explain the unique features on its surface, according to a new study. Plutos famous heart-shaped structure, named Tombaugh Regio, quickly became famous after NASAs New Horizon...

UPDATE 1-Imperial Brands sees regulatory uncertainty to hit earnings

Tobacco group Imperial Brands on Wednesday forecast a 10 drop in its first-half profit and cautioned on full-year earnings because of a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavours of cartridge-based vapor devices and weaker consumer demand.The war...

Giriraj Singh lauds decision to form trust for Ram Temple construction

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement regarding the formation of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust and slammed Congress for delaying the issue in courts for many years. Speaking to ANI, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020