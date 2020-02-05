With representation of Dalit community in Ram Temple trust, social harmony has been strengthened: Rajnath Singh

Left Menu
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the formation of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust saying that the representation of Scheduled Castes in the trust will strengthen social harmony.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:09 IST
Union Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the formation of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust saying that the representation of Scheduled Castes in the trust will strengthen social harmony. Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote in Hindi, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the spirits of crores of citizens of this country by announcing the formation of Ram Temple Trust. With the representation of Dalit community in the trust, social harmony has been strengthened. I heartily congratulate the Prime Minister for this decision."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has also lauded PM Modi's decision saying that this trust will be completely independent and capable of making decisions related to the Ram Temple construction. "I would thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up an autonomous trust to build a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. The 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' Trust will be completely independent and capable of making all decisions related to temple construction. Jai Shri Ram!" Yogi tweeted in Hindi.

Today in Lok Sabha Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of a trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking in the lower house of Parliament, he said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra."

Prime Minister's announcement was lauded with loud slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the members of the ruling party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

