Four get life term for killing revenue official

A special court on Wednesday sent four men to life imprisonment for killing a revenue official in 2012. Fast-track court Judge Nishant Dev also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the accused -- Ajit, Suraj, Anil and Sunil Kumar -- after holding them guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court directed that Rs 1,50,000 be paid to the family of the victim from the fine amount. According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, the four had shot dead a revenue official, Harender, when he was returning from election duty in Shamli district on February 27, 2012.

