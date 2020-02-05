Left Menu
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad hails formation of Ram Temple Trust

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Cabinet minister for housing Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of the formation of a Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust, paving the way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:52 IST
NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet minister for Housing Jitendra Awhad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Cabinet minister for housing Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of the formation of a Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust, paving the way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "I welcome the decision for establishing Ram Temple Trust," he said.

He said after the Supreme Court decision, it was natural that the trust will be set up. "After the Supreme Court decision, it was natural that trust will be established," he said.

"Ram does not belong to any party...," he added. The Union Cabinet today paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the formation of "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra" to oversee the construction process.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in the favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)

