Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bravery award winner writes to CJI to stop children from attending protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:47 IST
Bravery award winner writes to CJI to stop children from attending protests

Days after the death of an infant at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protests, a twelve-year-old National Bravery Award winner has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations as it "amounts to cruelty". Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a recipient of the 2019 Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award, has said in a letter to the Office of the CJI that the parents of the four-month-old baby and the organisers of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh "failed" to protect the rights of the kid, resulting in his death.

Mohammed Jahaan, the third son of the parents who live in Batla House area, passed away in his sleep on the night of January 30 after returning from the protests at Shaheen Bagh. PTI was the first to speak to the mother of the infant who died due to severe cold and congestion following exposure to the winter chill at the outdoor Shaheen Bagh demonstrations.

Sadavarte, a student of Class 7 from Mumbai, also alleged that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh include infants and children, who are exposed to conditions unfavourable to them, which is violation of their rights. "The Shaheen Bagh protesters at New Delhi, include women, senior citizens, newborns and children, ignoring the fact that new born babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains in particulars thereafter also ignoring the conditions unfavourable to the children, they are brought to the protest place which is violative of their child rights and natural justice," the letter said.

The letter also alleged that the police failed in stopping children from participating in such agitations harmful to their health. It expressed surprise over the fact that even the death certificate of the four-month-old does not mention the cause of death.

Sadavarte also released the letter to media outlets in Mumbai, claiming that the incident was a violation of the infant's right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. She received the National Bravery Award for guiding 17 people to safety when a fire broke out at Parel's Crystal Tower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports (AFP) INDIND

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing reports AFP INDIND...

Convicts in Nirbhaya case have to be hanged together, not separately: HC

Holding that the four Nirbhaya case convicts have to be hanged together and not separately, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday set a 7-day deadline for them to avail any remaining remedies but refused to stay a trial court order indefinitely...

UPDATE 2-Trump White House to welcome Venezuela opposition leader Wednesday

The White House in Washington said on Wednesday it will welcome Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to visit U.S. President Donald Trump, the day after Trump used a national address to support Guaidos effort to oust socialist President...

Shimla: Man skids on snow, dies of internal injuries

A 46-year-old man died of internal injuries he sustained after he slipped on snow in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Inder Singh, a resident of Mandah village in Nerwa tehsil, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020