Left Menu
Development News Edition

Received status of electoral bonds from several political parties in sealed cover: EC to SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:07 IST
Received status of electoral bonds from several political parties in sealed cover: EC to SC

The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that it has received status of filing of electoral bonds from various political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, in a sealed cover. The EC has filed an affidavit in the apex court in pursuance to the top court's April 12 last year direction asking the political parties to furnish all details of funds received through electoral bonds to the the poll panel in a sealed cover.

"Pursuant to the same (order), the Election Commission of India has received sealed covers from various political parties (national, state and registered and unrecognised parties)....," the EC said in its affidavit. The affidavit contains a list of 105 political parties, including national, state unit of national parties, state parties, registered unrecognised parties, who have filed the details regarding electoral bonds in sealed cover with the EC.

"It is further submitted that insofar as the issue of submissions of annual audited report by the political parties to the Election Commission of India is concerned, a list showing the current status of submission of audited annual accounts of the political parties is being annexed herewith," the affidavit said. The EC submitted the affidavit in the pleas filed by an NGO and others seeking a stay on the Centre's Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018.

The poll panel made it clear that being a constitutional authority, it does not propose to "take any contentious issues or to join any submission on merits as these are matters between contending parties". The apex court had in April last year declined to stay the Centre's Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018, and had made it clear that it will accord in-depth hearing on the pleas as the Centre and the EC have raised "weighty issues" having "tremendous bearing on the sanctity of the electoral process in the country".

The court, which was to decide the plea of NGO 'Association of Democratic Reforms' seeking that the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public, had said the plea required detailed hearing in view of weighty arguments and the counter. As per the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or an entity incorporated or established in India.

A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and which secured not less than 1 per cent of votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, will be eligible to receive electoral bonds.

As per the notification, electoral bonds will be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with an authorised bank. The Centre and the EC had taken contrary stands in the court over political funding, with the government wanting to maintain anonymity of donors of bonds and the poll panel batting for revealing names of donors for transparency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death as he suspected her of infidelity in West Delhis Basaidarapur area, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sumit Lama, husband of Rita Thapa 50, who was found ...

Ivory Coast navy seizes record cocaine haul off coast

Ivory Coasts navy has seized a record amount of cocaine plastic-wrapped in small bundles bearing the tattered logos of French fashion house Louis Vuitton and Pacena Black, a dark beer from Bolivia. The 411 kilograms of cocaine destined for ...

Secularism, citizenship under challenge; if secular, you'll be dubbed anti-national: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular today, people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book, Vision for a Na...

Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Mah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020