Andhra Pradesh: Araku BJP MP candidate Kothapalli Geetha files nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

BJP MP candidate Kothapalli Geetha filed nominations for the Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Monday. She served as Araku MP from 2014 to 2019. Union Rural Development Minister for states, Fagan Singh, accompanied by Geetha, filed nominations.

Minister Fagan Singh also campaigned for Kothapalli Geetha. He said, "If the double engine government comes to power, state and country will be developed without shortage of funds, and there will be an opportunity to work together with the alliance government, who will make laws and solve every problem of the people, That's why people should elect Geetha as MP of Araku."

Kothapalli Geetha said, "The central government schemes reached every tribal village in the Araku constituency. Every tribal person in the constituency loves Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have seen that central government schemes reached the tribal people. But in the state, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy changed the name and distributed the schemes of the central government under his name. A common Adivasi woman became the president of India. It's only possible with a BJP ruling." Before his nomination, Geetha reached the Araku collector's office with massive rallies of supporters of the alliance parties of the BJP, TDP and Jan Sena.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats. (ANI)

