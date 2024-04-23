Left Menu

LS polls: Congress releases list of seven candidates for two states

As per the new list, the Congress has fielded Madan Mohan Tiwari from Paschim Champaran, Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur, Akash Prasad Singh from Maharajganj, Sunny Hazari from Samastipur and Manoj Kumar from Sasaram, in Bihar.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 08:19 IST
LS polls: Congress releases list of seven candidates for two states
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress released a list of seven candidates for two states on Monday for the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As per the new list, the Congress has fielded Madan Mohan Tiwari from Paschim Champaran, Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur, Akash Prasad Singh from Maharajganj, Sunny Hazari from Samastipur and Manoj Kumar from Sasaram, in Bihar.

The Congress is in a seat-sharing agreement with its Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state. In Punjab, as per the new list, the Congress has fielded Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot.

Though the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party are part of the opposition INDIA bloc, they have chosen not to get into any seat-sharing agreement in Punjab. Punjab which sends 13 members to the Lok Sabha, is set to see a multi-cornered contest between the INDIA bloc partners, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In 2019, the BJP won 17 seats, the Janata Dal (United) won 16, the Lok Janshakti Party won six and the Congress won one.

In Punjab, the Congress won eight seats, the SAD won two, BJP two and the AAP won one seat. While polling is being held in Bihar in all seven phases, Punjab will be voting on June 1 in the last phase.

The Congress also released a list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections on Monday. Apart from new names, the list has several seats on which the party has changed its candidates. The party announced the candidature of Lakkaraju Rama Rao from Vishakapatnam North assembly seat. Tumman Kalyan Aszal Ali Khan will contest from Kadapa Assembly. From Guntur West, the party has fielded Rajachakkonda John Babu. Sunkara Padmasree will fight elections from Vijayawada East.

The Congress party had earlier this month announced 114 candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024