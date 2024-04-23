LS polls: Congress releases list of seven candidates for two states

The Congress released a list of seven candidates for two states on Monday for the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As per the new list, the Congress has fielded Madan Mohan Tiwari from Paschim Champaran, Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur, Akash Prasad Singh from Maharajganj, Sunny Hazari from Samastipur and Manoj Kumar from Sasaram, in Bihar.

The Congress is in a seat-sharing agreement with its Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state. In Punjab, as per the new list, the Congress has fielded Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot.

Though the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party are part of the opposition INDIA bloc, they have chosen not to get into any seat-sharing agreement in Punjab. Punjab which sends 13 members to the Lok Sabha, is set to see a multi-cornered contest between the INDIA bloc partners, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In 2019, the BJP won 17 seats, the Janata Dal (United) won 16, the Lok Janshakti Party won six and the Congress won one.

In Punjab, the Congress won eight seats, the SAD won two, BJP two and the AAP won one seat. While polling is being held in Bihar in all seven phases, Punjab will be voting on June 1 in the last phase.

The Congress also released a list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections on Monday. Apart from new names, the list has several seats on which the party has changed its candidates. The party announced the candidature of Lakkaraju Rama Rao from Vishakapatnam North assembly seat. Tumman Kalyan Aszal Ali Khan will contest from Kadapa Assembly. From Guntur West, the party has fielded Rajachakkonda John Babu. Sunkara Padmasree will fight elections from Vijayawada East.

The Congress party had earlier this month announced 114 candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

