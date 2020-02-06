Lesotho PM's wife released on bail ahead of murder trial - lawyer

The Lesotho prime minister's wife Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail overnight, ahead of her trial for the murder of his previous wife, her lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.

Maesaiah was detained and charged this week for the murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's estranged wife Lipolelo. The trial is currently scheduled for February 18.

