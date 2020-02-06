Lok Sabha adopts motion of thanks to President's Address

The Lok Sabha on Thursday adopted the motion of thanks to the President's Address after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and amendments of opposition parties were negatived.

The debate on the motion saw participation from a large number of parties and was spread over four days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

