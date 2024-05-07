Left Menu

Attack that killed Chinese engineers was hatched in Afghanistan, says Pak official

"This suicide bombing also connects to across the border [in Afghanistan]; the planning of this terrorism [act] was done in Afghanistan. Terrorists and their facilitators were also being controlled from Afghanistan and the suicide bomber was also an Afghan [national]," he added.

ANI | "This Suicide Bombing Also Connects To Across The Border | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:02 IST
Attack that killed Chinese engineers was hatched in Afghanistan, says Pak official
Screengrab of Viral Video of blast in Besham (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani Army has alleged that the plan to kill the Chinese engineers was hatched in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Dawn reported on Tuesday. Five Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide attack on a convoy in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla on March 26.

"A sad incident took place on March 2 in Bisham where a suicide bomber targeted a car of Chinese engineers working on Dasu dam, as a result of which, five Chinese citizens and a Pakistan got killed," Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif said. "This suicide bombing also connects to across the border [in Afghanistan]; the planning of this terrorism [act] was done in Afghanistan. Terrorists and their facilitators were also being controlled from Afghanistan and the suicide bomber was also an Afghan [national]," he added.

Dawn reported that Gen Sharif said the army strongly condemned "this ugly game of terrorism" and is "taking all necessary actions to bring its facilitators to justice." The attack, which took place on March 26 in Bisham City in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, claimed the lives of five Chinese engineers along with one Pakistani citizen.

The army spokesperson's press conference came just two days before May 9 -- a day that holds significant importance in the country's political landscape as it was on this day last year when military installations came under attack following PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest, which formed the basis of a severe state crackdown against him and his party. In the question and answer sessions, Gen Sharif was asked about May 9, to which he said: "Firstly, May 9 is not just the Pak Army's case but the entire country."

If, in any country, an attack is launched on its army, symbols of its martyrs are insulted, its founder's house is set on fire, hatred is created between its army and public, and if the people behind it are not brought to justice, then there is a question mark on that country's justice system. "We believe that if we have to maintain trust in the justice system of Pakistan, then May 9 perpetrators -- both the doers and those commanding them -- must be sentenced according to the Constitution and the law," he said.

"Nothing is hidden about May 9. The public and the army and we all have irrefutable evidence. All of us saw this incident unfolding, we all saw how everyone was [brainwashed] against the army, its leadership, agencies, institutions through lies and propaganda," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024