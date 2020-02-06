Three held for thrashing people over suspicion of being child-lifters in MP

Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested three people involved in February 5 incident in which a person had died after being thrashed by villagers in Borlai village in Dhar's Manawar. In the incident, one person had lost his life and six others sustained injuries after being thrashed by villagers on suspicion of them being child-lifters in Borlai village.

Meanwhile, six police officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the case. The villagers had allegedly beaten up the seven persons, who later turned out to be farmers from Ujjain district, with lathis and stones, accusing them of being part of a kidnapping gang. The six injured were referred to Barwani Hospital.

According to the information, the injured farmers are said to be residents of Limba Pipaliya in Ujjain district who had come to take back the labourers working in the Borlai area. A quarrel ensued as the villagers started calling them child-lifters and started chasing them. Further, people surrounded them in village Borlai and thrashed them.

Bala Bachchan, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister had said: "I have spoken to Superintendent of Police, Dhar. Law will take its own course and no one will be spared. I will direct senior officials to investigate the matter and take action. Law and order situation in the state is strong." SP Aditya Pratap Singh said, "Actually, it's a case of a financial dispute. We have registered a case under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC. The investigation is underway". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.