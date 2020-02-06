Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special court dismisses bail plea of ex-J-K MLA in terror funding case

A special NIA court in Delhi on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former independent MLA of Jammu and Kashmir -- Rashid Engineer -- in connection with a terror funding case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:57 IST
Special court dismisses bail plea of ex-J-K MLA in terror funding case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court in Delhi on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former independent MLA of Jammu and Kashmir -- Rashid Engineer -- in connection with a terror funding case. Special Judge Praveen Singh rejected the application saying that the prosecution has successfully established that "there exist reasonable grounds to believe the accusations against the accused are prima facie true".

Rashid Engineer was arrested on August 9 last year in connection with a case related to the funding of terror activities in the Kashmir Valley and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Along with Rashid, Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Masrat Alam, Asiya Andrabi, Shabbir Shah are also in judicial custody in the same case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Rashid was unable to give any convincing answers to the agency's questions in the matter. According to the NIA, which is probing the case, the accused had received unaccounted funds from Zahoor Ahmad Watali, a co-accused in the case, against whom there has already been found to be reasonable grounds of existence of prima facie case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The applicant had incited, encouraged and helped stone pelters. Accused, through his video, as discussed above, had tried to foment dissatisfaction in J-K police against the army. He had issued veiled threats to the police personnel of J-K," the NIA said. The NIA had alleged that the five accused allegedly carried out "criminal conspiracy and waged war against the government by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities" in the region.

Rashid Engineer was a legislator from the Langate assembly seat in north Kashmir and is the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in a terror funding case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FBI points to China as biggest U.S. law-enforcement threat

The FBI on Thursday identified China as the biggest law enforcement threat to the United States, and its director said Beijing was seeking to steal American technology by any means necessary. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a conference ...

India ahead of Pakistan and other nations because of sound cricketing system: Mushtaq Muhammad

One of Pakistans most successful captains, Mushtaq Muhammad, feels a sound structure is behind the impressive rise of Indian cricket. The 76-year-old, who is based in Birmingham, told PTI on a visit to Karachi that he was impressed by India...

10 Indians who sought evacuation from Hubei province failed health screening: MEA

Apart from the 647 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province in China, 10 other Indians who wanted to return were unable to do so as they could not clear the health screening, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursda...

UPDATE 1-France to Britain: No fish for finance deal

The European Union must not give the UK concessions on access to EU financial markets in exchange for rights to fish in British waters, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.French fishermen temporarily lost access to waters off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020