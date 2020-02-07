Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian businesses pivotal for strengthening India-Central Asia trade ties, says Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Friday called upon Indian businesses to take a greater interest in the Central Asain Market, hoping that India's economic growth will be exponential in its extended neighbourhood in the coming years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 03:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 03:19 IST
Indian businesses pivotal for strengthening India-Central Asia trade ties, says Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Friday called upon Indian businesses to take a greater interest in the Central Asain Market, hoping that India's economic growth will be exponential in its extended neighbourhood in the coming years. Speaking at 'India-Central Asia Business Forum', Dr Jaishankar said, "As the larger economy, I call upon Indian businesses to take a greater interest in the Central Asian market. I hope that India's economic growth in our extended neighbourhood would grow exponentially in the coming years."

Dr Jaishankar said that great potential exists in enhancing trade and economic engagement between India and Central Asia but lack of efficient overland connectivity is a major challenge. He said that India proposes to overcome this challenge through the Chabahar route, and the Union Budget also has allocated Rs 100 crore for Chabahar Port in the financial year 2020-21.

"India, Iran and Afghanistan believe that Chabahar will become the fulcrum of connectivity for Indian goods to reach Afghanistan and further north to Central Asian states and for landlocked Central Asia to find access to the ocean through this port," said Jaishankar. He also emphasized on the need to examine the viability of establishing air corridors between India and the Central Asian states. "While flying time from Delhi for most of the Central Asian destinations is 2 hours, it may take 2 months for containers sent overland from India to reach these places," said Dr Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister also highlighted tourism and higher education as sectors of tremendous potential. "Medical tourism to India from Central Asia has a great demand. In the field of education, a good beginning has been made with the opening of Indian private universities in Uzbekistan," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What we know and do not know about the new coronavirus

The spread of a new coronavirus in mainland China and to more than two dozen countries and regions beyond is alarming health experts. Here is what we know - and do not know - about the virus HOW DANGEROUS IS THE VIRUSThe coronavirus family ...

FICCI in partnership with Central Asian countries launch India-Central Asia Business council

New Delhi India, Feb 7 The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI in partnership with five of the epic industry bodies of Central Asian countries launched the India-Central Asia Business council on Thursday. S Jaishank...

UK's Kew Gardens to help protect Australia's bio-diversity after wildfires

Britain is to help protect Australias biodiversity in the emergency collection of plant seeds following the countrys devastating wildfires. Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London will help with emergency seed-collecting ...

China's Hubei province reports 69 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 6 -state TV

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 69 to 618 as of Thursday, Chinese state television reported on Friday.There had been a further 2,447 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020