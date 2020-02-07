Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Brazilian judge delays "for now" decision on indictment of U.S. journalist Greenwald

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 06:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 05:59 IST
UPDATE 2-Brazilian judge delays "for now" decision on indictment of U.S. journalist Greenwald
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Brazilian judge indicted six people accused of hacking the phones of prosecutors in the country's biggest corruption case on Thursday, but held off "for now" on accepting cybercrimes charges against U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald. The judge, Ricardo Soares Leite, said the Supreme Court had to rule first on an earlier injunction shielding Greenwald from investigation before he could decide on the indictment, which charges Greenwald, editor of news website The Intercept, with allegedly abetting the hacking as it published leaked information.

"I decline, for now, to receive the complaint against Glenn Greenwald, due to the controversy over the extent of the injunction granted by Minister Gilmar Mendes," the judge wrote. The damaging leaks showed then-judge Sergio Moro, who is now justice minister, advising prosecutors in the graft case against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was jailed for corruption but released 18 months later.

Intercept Brasil, edited by Greenwald, published the leaked conversations that pointed to collusion between the judge and the prosecuting team. He was charged last month with criminal association with the group of six people accused of hacking the phones of members of the prosecutors team in the so-called Car Wash investigation. Greenwald welcomed the judge's decision not to proceed with the charges, but said it was insufficient to guarantee the rights of a free press.

"This is not enough. We seek a decisive rejection from the Supreme Court of this abusive prosecution on the grounds that it is a clear and grave assault on core press freedoms," he said in a statement. Greenwald, a resident of Brazil and fierce critic of far right President Jair Bolsonaro, is best known for his work on the disclosures of Edward Snowden, the American former National Security Agency contractor who leaked secret documents about U.S. telephone and internet surveillance in 2013.

Greenwald's lawyers argued that he should not have been charged because an injunction by Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes had barred prosecutors from investigating him for information published in the media. Mendes cited Greenwald's "constitutional right to the protection of journalistic sources."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump to formally launch U.S.-Kenya trade deal talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would formally initiate trade talks with Kenya, adding that he would probably sign a deal with the east African country.The announcement, made at a White House meeting between T...

US STOCKS-Wall St reaches new highs as China moves to limit coronavirus impact

U.S. stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Streets main indexes hit record highs as concerns eased over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China.China said it would halve additional tariffs levi...

UPDATE 1-Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus -govt

Another 41 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases confirmed on the ship to 61, Japans health minister said on Friday.The jump in infected passengers on the cruise liner comes as the vess...

Chinese whistleblowing doctor dies of coronavirus

A whistleblowing Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for spreading rumours about the coronavirus before it was officially recognised died on Friday after testing positive for the virus, the hospital where he worked said.Li Wenliang, an ophth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020