Delhi: 55 cartons of illegal liquor seized, two arrested

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have arrested two people and seized 55 cartons of illegal liquor from their possession from the Najafgarh area on Friday, police said. The illegal liquor has been seized from a truck ahead of the Delhi assembly election due tomorrow.

A case under the relevant section of IPC has been registered. Further investigation is on. Voting for Delhi assembly elections will be held tomorrow, and results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

