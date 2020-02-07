French police on Friday banned an anti-government "Yellow Vests" demonstration planned for this weekend in central Paris. Police said in a statement that Saturday's planned demonstration could lead to trouble in the streets, with demonstrators planning to march near public institutions and tourist and shopping areas.

Since the "Yellow Vests" movement began in November 2018, demonstrations have frequently erupted into violence and clashes with riot police. Although the scale of the protests has diminished since the worst of the troubles seen in December 2018, demonstrators have nevertheless continued to gather on Saturdays to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's government, whose policies they say favor the richest members of society. (Writing by Matthieu Protard)

