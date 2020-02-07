Maharashtra intensifies screening for coronavirus at ports, restricts entry of anyone from China into state

Maharashtra Minister for Fisheries and Port Development Aslam Shaikh on Friday said the guidelines have been issued to the ports in the state, instructing them not to allow anyone coming from China to step out of the ports and if someone has to be allowed at all, he will have to undergo mandatory health screening. Speaking to ANI, Aslam Shaikh said: "The ports, which are under Maharashtra government, are not passenger ports. Whatever ports we have and whatever vessels come into the state, strict guidelines have been given to all officers and departments to see that not a single person has the permission to enter the state."

"If they want to enter the state at all, then we will ensure that they visit the local hospital first," he said, saying the government is not allowing any person -- Chinese or Indian -- with the suspected symptoms of coronavirus to enter the state. He said the state government has appointed doctors at every port to check the crew members coming from China and nearby countries. The arrangements have been made to restrict the crew and send them back from the ports only.

Meanwhile, he also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fighting the Delhi poll over the issue of Shaheen Bagh instead of development and employment. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting the poll over the issue of Shaheen Bagh instead of development and employment. All BJP ministers are camped in Delhi for the election. In UP, there is a law and order situation but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is busy campaigning for Delhi polls," he said. (ANI)

