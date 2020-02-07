Rai demanded Rs 50 lakh to keep his mouth shut: Indrani

Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, claimed before the trial court here on Friday that accused-turned approver Shyamvar Rai had demanded Rs 50 lakh from her for not testifying against her. Mukerjea made the submission while arguing in person on her bail application before special CBI judge J C Jagdale.

While deposing in the court, Rai, her former driver, narrated a different sequence of events, while he had told something else to the Mumbai police (who probed the case initially), she said. "If he is not going to say (state) important details then what is the role of approver?" she asked.

The sequence of events as presented by the prosecution was not supported by the call data record, Indrani argued. Before Rai turned approver, he was lodged at Arthur Road Jail, and they used to travel to the court in the same van, she said.

"Before his deposition he had a conversation with me, `Rs 50 lakh dedo kuch nahi bolunga' (give me Rs 50 lakh, I won't reveal anything)," she alleged. "He came down Rs 10 lakh and then to 5 lakh...but I didn't budge... if I had to influence him I could have done then. But I didn't budge and said jo bolna hai bolo (say whatever you want)," Indrani claimed.

Indrani also pointed out the Bombay High Court's order on Thursday, granting bail to co-accused and her former husband Peter Mukerjea. "If the high court doesn't feel that he could influence witnesses, why should this court (should feel that she would)," she asked.

The prosecution had opposed bail for her, stating that she could influence witnesses, especially Rahul, Peter Mukerjea's son from earlier marriage. "Peter is more influential, prominent person in society, he is father of Rahul and he is out on bail," she said.

It is to be noted that Peter Mukerjea is still in jail as the HC stayed the bail order for six weeks. "It is ridiculous that I committed murder for money thinking that if she (Sheena) gets married to Rahul, Peter will give property to Rahul... 75 per cent of immovable property is in my name and rest is in joint name with me....so logically I should kill Peter," she added.

This is Indrani's fifth bail plea. Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani, Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her then driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012. Peter Mukerjea is accused of being part of the conspiracy..

