Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Demand for masks soars 100-fold, disrupting coronavirus fight - WHO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Demand for masks soars 100-fold, disrupting coronavirus fight - WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Demand for masks, gowns, gloves and other protective gear has risen up to 100-fold and prices have soared due to the China coronavirus, producing a "severe" disruption in global supply, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Friday. The situation has been made worse by people who are not medical workers buying the protective gear for their own use, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"When supplies are short and demand is high, then there could be bad practices like hoarding in order to sell them at higher prices, and that's why we ask for solidarity," Tedros told a briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva. "Demand is up to 100 times higher than normal and prices are up to 20 times higher," and the rush has created supply backlogs of 4-6 months, he added.

Frontline health workers in China, where 31,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported, need the bulk of such supplies, he said. Tedros said that he had spoken to manufacturers and distributors to ensure supplies for those who need them most, with health care workers a priority, followed by the sick and those caring for them.

The WHO has sent gloves, masks, respirators and other "personal protective equipment" - known as PPE in its jargon - to every region, he said. Tedros said that he had just spoken to the WHO's "pandemic supply chain network" which includes manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers to ensure that protective supplies reach those in need.

"We call on countries and companies to work with WHO to ensure fair and rational use of supplies and the re-balancing of the market. We all have a part to play in keeping each other safe." The public and the private network were focusing first on surgical masks because of the extreme demand and market pressures, Tedros said, adding: "We are appreciative of companies who have taken the decision to only supply masks to medical professionals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump slams Pelosi for tearing up his State of the Union speech copy, accuses her of breaking law

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up a copy of his speech at the end of the State of the Union address this week, saying she broke the law as the document was official. President Trump was on...

Fireflies threatened globally, with light pollution a glaring problem

Fireflies are under threat globally, with familiar hazards such as habitat loss and pesticides compounded by another peril humankinds ubiquitous nighttime artificial light that plays havoc with their balletic nocturnal courtship, scientists...

Scientists resurrect mutated genes from a mammoth

In a recent development in the field of paleontology scientists have resurrected the mutated genes of a mammoth that once resided in the Wrangel Island, a remote Arctic refuge off the coast of Siberia. Some 4000 years ago, a tiny population...

UPDATE 2-Trump says White House military aide who testified against him may be out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the top White House expert on Ukraine might be ousted after testifying against the president in the impeachment process that ended this week with Trumps acquittal. Asked about media reports that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020