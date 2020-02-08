Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Coronavirus cases on cruise ship marooned off Japan rise to 61

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 04:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 04:00 IST
UPDATE 6-Coronavirus cases on cruise ship marooned off Japan rise to 61
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dozens more people on a cruise ship quarantined in a Japanese port tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and thousands of passengers remained confined to their cabins, only allowed on deck briefly for fresh air.

The Diamond Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, was placed on a two-week quarantine on arriving at Yokohama on Monday after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus. Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference 41 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 61. Twenty-one of the new cases were Japanese.

Those infected were moved to hospitals in Tokyo and neighboring towns, the Health Ministry said. Blue and white tarpaulin sheets were hung up to screen them from the view of other passengers. About 3,700 people are aboard the Diamond Princess, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670.

The Princess Cruise website describes the ship as "your home away from home" and it will remain so for most passengers at least until Feb. 19. The quarantine period could be extended if necessary, a Japanese government official said. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert, said new cases would push back quarantine.

"We need to find a way to break that vicious cycle and find a way of organizing the patients on board in a way that we can get people off the ship in due course, Ryan said. The 61 cases came from a sample of 273 people who had been tested because they had shown symptoms or been in close contact with those who did. More tests will be done if more passengers developed symptoms, Kato said.

For the stranded passengers, promised "a treasure trove of exceptional delights" in the ship's brochure, the new infections spelled more gloom. Staff distributed thermometers and passengers were told mental health experts were available for phone consultations.

"We have instructions to monitor our temperatures and report if we're above 37.5," a 43-year-old Hong Kong resident on the ship with his family told Reuters. Normal human body temperature is generally accepted to be 37 Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit).

Passengers were finding out about the new infections from the internet before they were announced on the ship, said the Hong Kong man, who declined to be identified. Ashley Rhodes-Courter, an American whose parents are on the ship, said she hoped U.S. officials would help get them off.

"They are all breathing circulated contaminated air so they could be getting everyone infected," Rhodes-Courter said. CRUISE SHIP CONCERN

The Japanese official said the government saw no risk of the virus being spread by the ship's ventilation system. Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious disease at Britain's University of East Anglia, said the potential for cruise ships spreading the epidemic across the world was becoming a serious concern.

"Cruise ships are environments where respiratory infections can spread very quickly," he said. They also carry the risk of transmitting a viral infection to other countries as passengers embark and disembark.

"I would be surprised if we don't see more problems with cruise ships in the coming weeks," Hunter said. Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba told reporters Japan had asked another cruise ship, the Westerdam, not to make a port call in the country.

The governor of the U.S. island territory of Guam, in the Pacific Ocean, on Friday rejected a U.S. State Department request to allow the Westerdam to dock there. The new ship cases take the total number of coronavirus infections in Japan to more than 80, according to Reuters calculations. Kato said Japan was not including those cases in its national count, which stands at 21.

The outbreak, which has killed about 700 people in mainland China and two elsewhere, has stoked concern about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which begin on July 24. Games organizers have set up a task force to coordinate with health authorities on how to respond to the epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Saracens fined but escape Champions Cup expulsion

Saracens were fined 50,000 euros 54,715 on Friday, but escaped expulsion from the Champions Cup, for fielding an ineligible player during a match last month.European Professional Club Rugby EPCR had brought a misconduct complaint against Sa...

Heat All-Star Butler sidelined with shoulder ailment

Miami Heat All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler will miss Fridays contest against the Sacramento Kings due to a strained right shoulder and might not play again prior to the All-Star break. An MRI exam ruled out a serious injury, but Butler could...

Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses W House job

A US Army officer who testified at the hearings in the House of Representatives which led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump was ousted from his White House job on Friday, his lawyer said. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was ...

Predators hunt for more road points against Oilers

It used to be that a trip through the Western Canadian provinces would send the NHLs Nashville Predators home battered and bruised. Not so, this week. The Predators, even with their struggles for consistency this season, are halfway through...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020