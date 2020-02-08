Iran's leader Khamenei says Tehran is not a threat to any country - TV

Iran is not posing any threat to other countries, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, according to State TV, adding that Tehran was determined to guarantee its own security.

"Iran poses no threat to any other country ... Our only aim is to make sure our security is guaranteed," Khamenei told a group of commanders and staff of Iran's Air Force.

