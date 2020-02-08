Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arbitration not meant to mirror litigation, says CJI SA Bobde

Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday said that arbitration is not meant to mirror litigation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 16:17 IST
Arbitration not meant to mirror litigation, says CJI SA Bobde
CJI, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday said that arbitration is not meant to mirror litigation. Institutional arbitration has met with limited success in India, the CJI was quoted as saying at the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) '3rd International Conference on Arbitration In The Era of Globalization'.

It is a well-known fact that Indian parties still show a strong preference for adhoc over institutional arbitration, he said. The Chief Justice of India said it is clear that for institutional arbitration to expand its footprint in India, it would require concerted support from all stakeholders, in particular members of the legal profession.

"A robust arbitration bar is critical to the development of institutional arbitration in India as it would ensure availability and accessibility of practitioners with knowledge and experience in the field of arbitration," Justice Bobde was quoted as saying, according to a statement. He added that with the sheer diversity and quantum of matters being submitted to arbitration, the presence of a specialist arbitration bar with members who have not migrated from the general bar, who are working in close coordination with competent arbitral institutions is imperative.

Justice Bobde, while emphasizing on adopting Artificial Intelligence said, "As we conceptualize international arbitration in a globalized era, we must also be cognizant of the synergistic opportunities available for international arbitration through utilization of disruptive technologies." He further said, "Pre-litigation mediation is critical to resolve disputes and reduce the stress on courts and the judicial system. We must structure courses and programmes to certify professionals in mediation."

Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI, said that arbitration is the answer to expeditiously resolving business and commercial disputes. "Arbitration should be made more effective by minimizing court intervention in the arbitral awards. Certain steps have already been taken through the interpretation of the Act by the Apex Court but more needs to be done," Dr Reddy said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire on Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling on forward villages and posts along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesper...

'How coronavirus stays on hospital surfaces decoded'

Researchers have reviewed studies on the persistence of coronaviruses on surfaces in hospitals like door handles, call buttons, bedside tables, and bed frames, and have suggested ways of using disinfectants on these objects. The review rese...

UPDATE 1-U.S. awaits China's approval to send in experts as part of WHO team

U.S. experts on infectious diseases, including government officials, are awaiting approval to enter China to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, having been included on a list proposed by the World Health Organization, a U.S. embassy spoke...

Five Brits test positive for coronavirus in France

Paris, Feb 8 AFP Five British nationals including a child have tested positive for the new coronavirus in France, the health minister said Saturday, adding that they had all been staying at the same ski chalet. France has now detected a tot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020