Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dominates European Skating Championship
Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava claimed the top spot in the pairs short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships. They secured 75.96 points, leading over Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin. Hungary's Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko placed third.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:49 IST
Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava captivated audiences at the European Figure Skating Championships, seizing the lead with a flawless performance in the pairs short programme.
The former world junior champions executed their routine with precision, earning 75.96 points for their Bolero programme, which featured side-by-side triple Salchows and a throw triple flip.
Trailing closely were Germany's reigning champions, Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, who scored 74.81 points. Hungary's Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko followed in third with 73.32 points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships
Dynamic Duo Sam Vasanth and Parthipa Selvaraj Sprint to Victory at All-India Athletics Championships
French Elegance Meets British Flair: Ice Dancing Rivalry Heats Up the European Championships
UPDATE 1-Figure skating-Malinin leaps into lead at US Championships
Figure skating-Chock and Bates dance into lead at US Championships