Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dominates European Skating Championship

Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava captivated audiences at the European Figure Skating Championships, seizing the lead with a flawless performance in the pairs short programme.

The former world junior champions executed their routine with precision, earning 75.96 points for their Bolero programme, which featured side-by-side triple Salchows and a throw triple flip.

Trailing closely were Germany's reigning champions, Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, who scored 74.81 points. Hungary's Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko followed in third with 73.32 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)