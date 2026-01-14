Urgent Appeals for Student Evacuation as Unrest in Iran Escalates
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has urged EAM S Jaishankar to evacuate Ayman Fatima, a student from Hyderabad stranded in Iran. Amid escalating violence, the Indian Embassy in Tehran recommends nationals to exit the country promptly. Over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently in Iran.
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has reached out to India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, pressing for the swift evacuation of Ayman Fatima, a student from Hyderabad stranded in Iran amidst escalating unrest.
The plea follows a call for help from the student's father, who fears for her safety as violence grips the nation. With communications cut off and her passport held by university officials, there is growing concern for Fatima's well-being.
In response to rising tensions and in light of possible U.S. military intervention, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised all Indian citizens, including students and businesspersons, to leave Iran as soon as possible.
