Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia cartel investigator says no impropriety in exchanges with JPMorgan lawyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 10:30 IST
Australia cartel investigator says no impropriety in exchanges with JPMorgan lawyers
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

An Australian antitrust investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG denied acting with "impropriety" when presented with communications between the regulator and informants' lawyers.

The court testimony from Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) enforcement director Michael Taylor on Monday points to a defense strategy questioning the integrity of an investigation that ended in charges of collusion during a A$2.5 billion ($1.67 billion) share sale in 2015. In pre-trial hearings, lawyers for the investment banks and their client, retail lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ), have been trying to show witness statements by a third investment bank which worked on the deal, JPMorgan Chase & Co, were tainted by coordination between JPMorgan's lawyers and the authorities.

JPMorgan and its staff and ex-staff agreed to act as informants with the ACCC in exchange for immunity from prosecution, the court has previously heard. On Monday, Taylor, the first ACCC employee to testify, was handed a note, and Deutsche lawyer Murugan Thangaraj told the packed courtroom it showed a JPMorgan lawyer notifying the ACCC about a discrepancy between statements from JPMorgan witnesses.

"That's what the file note records," Taylor said. "That's an example of the JPMorgan lawyers attempting to give advice to the ACCC about how to build a case," said Thangaraj.

"That's your proposition," replied Taylor. "If there are inconsistencies, I want to bring them out. I want to know." The JPMorgan witnesses had seemed to be "full, frank and truthful" throughout their ACCC interviews, Taylor added.

Taylor said he had taken charge of investigations for 30 years and that in this instance, the interviews demanded "more governance than I have ever been involved in". More than a year and a half since the charges were brought against Citi, Deutsche, ANZ and several of their executives, the matter is yet to go to trial. None of the accused has entered a formal plea, but all have said they will plead not guilty.

The case hinges on allegations the banks colluded to keep hold of ANZ stock to prop up its price. It is being closely watched by investment bankers around the world because it could have implications about the way they are allowed to run share sales. During a sometimes tense local court hearing, Taylor was presented with another email that Thangaraj said showed him arranging to meet JPMorgan lawyers without obtaining the necessary clearance.

When Taylor said he was unclear of the email's significance, Thangaraj said, "You are perfectly clear what this is about." "I am absolutely not," said Taylor. "I don't know if the meeting occurred. I've read the email. I honestly don't know. I would not ever act with impropriety. I would never ever act inappropriately."

When Taylor said again that he was confused by the significance of the email, Thangaraj told the court, "that's rubbish." The hearing continues. ($1 = 1.4930 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Israel attacks Hamas 'terror targets' after projectile: army

Israeli forces attacked Hamas positions from the air early Monday, the army said, after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a projectile at the Jewish state. The aircraft and fighter jets targeted a number of Hamas terror targets in ...

Praneeth & Co. eye medal, crucial points at Asia Team Championship

Unfazed by coronavirus fears, a full-strength Indian mens team has landed here to compete at the Asia Team Championships from Tuesday, eyeing a medal-winning performance which will give the players crucial ranking points in Olympic year. Th...

8 victims of Odisha bus accident consigned to flames together

It was a heart-rending scene at Dangalpadu village in Ganjam district as the bodies of eight people were consigned to flames together. They were among the ten persons who were killed after a bus carrying them came in contact with an 11-KV ...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan scrambles armed jets as Chinese air force flies around island

Taiwans air force scrambled armed fighters on Sunday to intercept Chinese jets that flew around the island claimed by Beijing as its own, in a move denounced by Taiwans Defence Ministry as a threat to regional peace and stability.China has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020