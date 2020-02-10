Left Menu
Development News Edition

IUML, DMK, CPI (M), Cong give adjournment motion notice in LS over SC order on quotas in jobs

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:05 IST
IUML, DMK, CPI (M), Cong give adjournment motion notice in LS over SC order on quotas in jobs
Parliament of India. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. Earlier, Congress gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court reservation ruling, saying "SCs and STs reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country".

In a landmark judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. The apex court's division bench headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao and also comprising Hemant Gupta passed the judgement while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 2012 decision to fill all posts in public services without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh also gave a suspension of business notice today in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Supreme Court ruling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Police chief, deputy governor sacked after clashes in Kazakh province

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday sacked the police chief and a deputy governor of the southern Zhambyl province, where 10 people were killed in ethnic clashes last week, his office said. The incident, triggered by an argumen...

Locals stage protest in Jamia Nagar against CAA-NRC

Scores of residents in Jamia Nagar staged a protest on Monday outside Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and NRC.The protesters led by Jamia Coordination Committee JCC, a group comprising JMI students and alumni, plan to march to Parliame...

Guneet Monga collaborates with seven filmmakers for anthology series

Film producer Guneet Monga has joined hands with seven filmmakers to present Zindagi inShort, a seven-part anthology featuring Neena Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta among others. An association of Sikhya Entertainment and Flipkart Video, ...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Pakistan needed less than 90 minutes on Monday to claim the last four Bangladesh wickets and steamroll the tourists by an innings and 44 runs inside four days in the opening test in Rawalpindi.Resuming on 126-6 after conceding a first-innin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020