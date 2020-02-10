Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea filed in SC against death penalty awarded by Indian courts

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI) A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the legality and validity of Section 354(5) of CrPC that provides for a convict to be "hanged by the neck till dead", saying it is in conflict with the basic structure of the Constitution of India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:34 IST
Plea filed in SC against death penalty awarded by Indian courts
Supreme Court of India (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI) A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the legality and validity of Section 354(5) of CrPC that provides for a convict to be "hanged by the neck till dead", saying it is in conflict with the basic structure of the Constitution of India. The plea sought a direction to quash Section 354(5) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by saying that it is ultra vires to the Constitution.

The petition filed by S Parameswaran Nampoothiri, an 88-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala, said that invoking Section 354(5) CrPC is in "conflict with the basic structure and features of the Constitution of India, its ideals, objectives, values, philosophies enshrined in the Constitution of India, more particularly in the Fundamental Rights". The petition stated that it is also against the Preamble as well as the "DNA" of the Constitution of India, which lies in the "Objective Resolution" adopted on January 22, 1947, which are all about "life" only and freedom in various forms with dignity with fundamental duties and there is not even a subtle reference about "death" in any form in the Constitution of India.

The petitioner asked whether imposing "death" as a sentence on any person is ultra vires to the Constitution and alien to the Indian constitutional philosophy and morality and if so, it is liable to be quashed. The plea said the petitioner, aged 88, while watching the news about the death penalty being handed out quite frequently, "personally as a social being and on further study and analysis found that the said penalty is not Indian" and a "continuation of the colonial hangover" and against the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India.

Almost all democratic countries have abolished the death penalty, the petitioner contended. The plea questioned the sentencing a person to death "when the state cannot create a person or give life to a dead person".

"Whether death sentence as a 'punishment' can be imposed on a convict, more particularly when death is not defined, there are various forms of death, with various stages, and as such there is no clarity about death... there are only 'uncertainties' about death and life-after-death, and being so, is it safe to kill a person considering the constitutional values?" asked the petitioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources....

UPDATE 1-Russia quarantines Chinese diplomat as coronavirus precaution - Interfax

Russian authorities have quarantined a Chinese diplomat as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.Consul General Cui Shaochun arrived in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday ...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter was killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being prov...

Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Cold conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Dabok being the coldest place in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius.Churu recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Ajmer and Kota ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020