Nearly 9 years after killing man, wife and two others get life term

A Delhi court has awarded life imprisonment to the wife of a restaurant owner and two others for killing him in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area in 2011. Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal awarded life imprisonment to Arvinder Kaur, Sant Saran Nehra and Mridul Dixit for murdering Virender Sachdeva by inflicting about 55 stab injuries on him.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the convicts. The court had convicted the trio under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Based on a complaint by Sachdeva's wife, a case was registered in the matter. Kaur had said in her complaint that on the intervening night of September 20 and 21, 2011, she saw two men in her room when she woke up.

One man, who had a pointed object in his hands, was holding her while the other was restraining her husband, the complaint stated. It further said that one of them hit her head against a wall due to which she fell unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she saw that her husband was lying in a pool of blood.

Thereafter, some of the neighbours heard her cries for help and rescued her, the complaint added. However, during investigation, police scrutinised Kaur's call records and found that she had planned the murder and arrested her.

Kaur, Nehra and Dixit were arrested on September 23, 2011. The court said while two brutal robbers had inflicted 55 incised and 19 penetrating injuries to Virender Sachdeva, they left the eye witness that is her wife unharmed, more so when she had lost consciousness and she could have also been killed easily by the robbers.

During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Santosh Kumar told the court that by committing the crime, Kaur has not only shaken the conscience of the society but also committed a serious breach of trust of her husband. Counsel for the convicts had said that they were falsely implicated in the case.

The couple's 13-year old daughter has been residing with her maternal grandparents since the incident and a case was pending between the maternal and paternal grandparents regarding her guardianship. The deceased's brother has filed the case for their daughter's guardianship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.