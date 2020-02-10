Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans killed, 6 injured in encounter with Naxals

Two CoBRA jawans were killed while six other were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Irapalli village of Bijapur district on Monday. One Naxal was also killed in the encounter that took place in the Pamed Police Station limits.

The slain jawans are Vikash Kumar and Purnanand Sahu. The earlier reports said that two jawans were injured. The number later rose to six. The commandos were from the 204 Battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA). More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

