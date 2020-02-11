Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico prepares to unveil less ambitious justice reform - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 08:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 08:09 IST
Mexico prepares to unveil less ambitious justice reform - sources
Image Credit: Max Pixel

Mexico has scaled back a planned judicial reform that alarmed rights defenders and caused a backlash within President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's cabinet, three officials told Reuters, adding that the revised version could be unveiled within days.

It was not immediately clear if the new proposal will still include new rules on wire taps that would allow private communications to be used as evidence and limits to legal challenges that can lead to extradition delays, issues seen as vital to Mexico's security partner, the United States. Challenges have been used to draw out the legal process for several drug traffickers, including that of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, who is currently serving a life sentence in the United States.

The sources said the new version was considerably less ambitious than a draft reported by Reuters in January. The drafts, which included sweeping changes to Mexico's criminal law, led to an outcry among rights groups and a rethink. The new version of the reform "is not very deep" and does not go as far as the original plan, said one of the sources, a senior government official who requested anonymity in order to speak more frankly.

The proposed reform, led by Mexico's Attorney General Alejandro Gertz, is the cornerstone of Mexico's attempts to reform its unwieldy judicial system after a previous overhaul in 2016 failed to end low conviction rates and record murder numbers. The original proposals included an expanded use of preventive detention and in some case could have validated illegally obtained evidence. Some ministers and members of the ruling party felt such ideas infringed human rights, half a dozen sources consulted by Reuters said.

"I don't agree what the attorney general is doing," said one of the sources. "He brings his own reforms." The attorney general's office did not respond to a request for comment. In a previous statement, the office distanced itself from the drafts and said Gertz had not signed off on them.

The bill were to be submitted to Congress in mid-January. Lopez Obrador took office in 2018 with the promise of fighting corruption and violence fueled by organized crime. But last year, murders hit a new record with 34,582 cases, raising criticism of his security strategy.

The administration proposed the reform in response to the failure of a criminal justice system in place since 2016 that many security forces and politicians complain has made it harder for them to prosecute suspects, driving crime higher, they say. Less than 10% of homicides in Mexico are resolved and traditionally many confessions are achieved under torture or pressure from authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour

David Warners bid to redeem himself after a damaging ball-tampering scandal has taken another step forward with the opening batsman winning Australias highest cricketing honour. The divisive 33-year-old has been awarded the Allan Border Med...

Pele is depressed, embarrassed due to poor health, confirms his son

Brazilian football legend Pele is depressed and also feels embarrassed to leave the house due to poor health, as per his son Edinho. The 79-year-olds recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair and his son has said that Pele is hesi...

Explosion hits Kabul; no casualties: Report

An explosion took place in the Police District 5 of Afghanistans capital city of Kabul, Tolo News reported on Tuesday local time. There were no immediate reports of casualties due to the explosion.The nature of the explosion is not yet know...

Taiwan urges Philippines to lift travel ban on Taiwanese amid coronavirus fear

Taiwan urged the Philippines on Tuesday to lift a travel ban on its citizens after Philippine airlines cancelled flights to Taiwan following a government ban on all foreigners travelling from the island to help contain the spread of the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020