Syrian army helicopter downed in northwest Syria-rebel commanders

A Syrian military helicopter was shot down in northwest Idlib province on Tuesday, two Turkey-backed rebel commander said on Tuesday.

The helicopter was downed south of Idlib city, where rebels supported by Turkish artillery were advancing near the town of Nairab to push back Russian-led forces, Abdulah al Shami, a commander in a coalition of mainstream rebel factions, told Reuters.

