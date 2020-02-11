Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weinstein accuser's agent expected to testify in New York rape trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:31 IST
Weinstein accuser's agent expected to testify in New York rape trial
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein are expected to call the former agent of accuser Jessica Mann to testify on Tuesday in the ex-producer's rape case as the weeks-long trial nears a close.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. Mann accused Weinstein of raping her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013. She previously testified that the rape occurred in the course of an "extremely degrading" relationship with Weinstein that lasted for years.

Thomas Richards, a former friend, and agent of Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, is expected to take the stand on Tuesday. On Monday, Mann's former friend Talita Maia, a Brazilian-born actress, testified that Mann did not show any distress after the alleged attack. Mann has said Richards was also with her in New York at the time.

Other defense witnesses could include Denise Doyle, a former Weinstein employee, and Kevin Wilson, a former Manhattan prosecutor who previously worked on the case. The trial is a key moment in the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The former producer, who was behind films including "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied any nonconsensual sex.

Weinstein faces life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge against him. Prosecutors rested their case on Thursday after jurors heard testimony from six women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault, including Mann, Haleyi, and actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in her home in the early 1990s.

Weinstein's lawyers have sought to undercut the women's' testimony by highlighting friendly communications the accusers had with Weinstein after the alleged assaults. They began their case on Friday by calling Paul Feldsher, a onetime friend of Sciorra who said she told him about a sexual encounter with Weinstein but did not say it was rape.

On Friday, jurors heard from Elizabeth Loftus, a professor at the University of California, Irvine and a well-known expert on memory who testified that memories could be distorted over time. The jury is likely to begin considering a verdict next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly woman duped of jewellery by trio posing as cops

Three men posing as police officers duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in West Bengals Malda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened near Malda police lines when the woman, a resident of Gour Road, was returning home a...

'Hanuman Chalisa' helped AAP win Delhi polls: BJP leader

Hanuman Chalisa recited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal helped his party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday. Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanuman ji as he reci...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus to cut forecast oil demand growth by a quarter this year - Rystad Energy

The coronavirus outbreak will cut growth in global oil demand by a quarter this year compared to earlier forecasts, Norways biggest independent energy consultancy Rystad Energy predicted on Tuesday.Oslo-based Rystad now predicts global oil ...

UK sees Malaysia as possible gateway to Asia-Pacific trade

Britain, promoting itself as a willing trade partner for the Asia-Pacific region, is seeking close alignment with Malaysia as its former colony considers ratifying an 11-member Pacific trade pact, the UKs top diplomat said on Tuesday.Pushin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020