Govt taking all measures to monitor situation in view of Coronavirus outbreak: Ashwini Choubey

Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday said that government has been taking all measures to monitor the situation in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:45 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:45 IST
Govt taking all measures to monitor situation in view of Coronavirus outbreak: Ashwini Choubey
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday said that government has been taking all measures to monitor the situation in view of Coronavirus outbreak. "All measures have been taken to monitor the situation in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. As of now, three confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus disease have been reported from Kerala. All the cases are clinically stable", said Choubey in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

He said the screening of passengers has been initiated at all 21 airports and universal screening has been made mandatory for all flights from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand. Instructions have been issued to park these flights at earmarked aero-bridges to facilitate screening. Screening has also been initiated at all major seaports and minor ports wherein crew and passengers from China are expected. Besides this, screening has been initiated in border crossings.

First Travel advisory was issued on January 17, 2020 and as the situation is evolving, the travel advisories are accordingly getting revised. "Existing visas (including eVisa already issued) are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China to India. People having compelling reasons to visit India may contact the Indian Embassy in Beijing or Indian Consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou," he said.

People have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return. The government has conducted training for the officers of ports, airports and border crossing points and has sensitised them on the management of higher risk pathogens such as Ebola and Coronavirus.

Thermal scanners and thermal detectors have been placed at 21 airports. Additional doctors, nurses and paramedic staff have been deployed at the airports for a smooth, effective and convenient screening of passengers. An information pamphlet providing the relevant information is also provided to the passengers.

The Minister further informed that the National Institute of Virology, Pune is the nodal Laboratory for testing high-risk pathogens and 14 other laboratories are also testing samples. "Sufficient stock of Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) is maintained. A 24x7 control room has been activated. The government is monitoring the situation closely," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

