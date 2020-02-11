Left Menu
TIMELINE-Key dates in Sudan's political upheaval

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 23:02 IST
TIMELINE-Key dates in Sudan's political upheaval

Sudan's government and rebel groups in Darfur agreed on Tuesday that all those wanted by the International Criminal Court should appear before the tribunal, a list that includes ousted president Omar al-Bashir. Below is a timeline:

Dec 19, 2018 - Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread prices. Demonstrations spurred by a broader economic crisis spread to Khartoum and other cities in he days that follow. Security services respond with tear gas and gunfire. April 11, 2019 - The army overthrows Bashir, ending his three decades in power. Hundreds of thousands demonstrate to demand a handover to civilians.

June 3 - Security forces raid a sit-in protest outside the defence ministry in Khartoum. Opposition-linked medics say more than 100 people were killed in the assault. June 16 - Bashir appears in public for the first time since his overthrow as he is charged with corruption-related offences. He has already been charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters.

July 29 - At least four children and one adult are shot dead when security forces break up a student protest against fuel and bread shortages in the city of El-Obeid, opposition-linked doctors say. Aug 17 - The main opposition coalition and the ruling military council sign a final power-sharing deal that paves the way for a transitional government, and eventually elections.

Aug 21 - Sudan's new prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, is sworn in on Wednesday as leader of a transitional government. Aug 31 - A judge indicts Bashir for possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption.

Sept 5 - The prime minister announces the formation of the first government since the overthrow of Bashir. Nov 15 - The United States is working with Sudan on the possibility of removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, a senior State Department official says.

Dec 14 - A court convicts Bashir on corruption charges and sentences him to two years of detention in a reform facility. Jan 14, 2020 - Armed ex-security agents linked to Bashir fight soldiers in Khartoum for hours until government forces quell the revolt.

