TIMELINE-Key dates in Sudan's political upheaval

Sudan's government and rebel groups in Darfur agreed on Tuesday that all those wanted by the International Criminal Court should appear before the tribunal, a list that includes ousted president Omar al-Bashir. Below is a timeline:

Dec 19, 2018 - Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread prices. Demonstrations spurred by a broader economic crisis spread to Khartoum and other cities in he days that follow. Security services respond with tear gas and gunfire. April 11, 2019 - The army overthrows Bashir, ending his three decades in power. Hundreds of thousands demonstrate to demand a handover to civilians.

June 3 - Security forces raid a sit-in protest outside the defence ministry in Khartoum. Opposition-linked medics say more than 100 people were killed in the assault. June 16 - Bashir appears in public for the first time since his overthrow as he is charged with corruption-related offences. He has already been charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters.

July 29 - At least four children and one adult are shot dead when security forces break up a student protest against fuel and bread shortages in the city of El-Obeid, opposition-linked doctors say. Aug 17 - The main opposition coalition and the ruling military council sign a final power-sharing deal that paves the way for a transitional government, and eventually elections.

Aug 21 - Sudan's new prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, is sworn in on Wednesday as leader of a transitional government. Aug 31 - A judge indicts Bashir for possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption.

Sept 5 - The prime minister announces the formation of the first government since the overthrow of Bashir. Nov 15 - The United States is working with Sudan on the possibility of removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, a senior State Department official says.

Dec 14 - A court convicts Bashir on corruption charges and sentences him to two years of detention in a reform facility. Jan 14, 2020 - Armed ex-security agents linked to Bashir fight soldiers in Khartoum for hours until government forces quell the revolt.

(Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.