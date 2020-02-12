U.S. Justice charges 5 people for allegedly conspiring to violate Iran oil sanctions

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has charged five people in Texas and New York for allegedly conspiring to violate Iran oil sanctions by arranging to purchase oil from Iran and sell it to a refinery in China.

The defendants include Daniel Ray Lane, president of privately held STACK Royalties, a Texas-based company that sells oil and gas mineral rights to investment funds and private equity groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.