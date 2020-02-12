Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-United States accuses WTO's Appellate Body of overreach in dispute handling

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 06:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 06:24 IST
UPDATE 1-United States accuses WTO's Appellate Body of overreach in dispute handling
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Tuesday accused the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body, which decides trade disputes between member countries, of "persistent overreaching" and failure to comply with WTO rules. Washington, whose blocking of the appointment of new judges essentially shut down the Appellate Body in December, said WTO members need to address the underlying problems to ensure a lasting reform of the dispute settlement system of the WTO.

The U.S. criticism came in its first comprehensive report on the Appellate Body ahead of a WTO ministerial meeting in Kazakhstan in June, where the problems at the Appellate Body will be a major topic. In the report, USTR said the Appellate Body had strayed far from its intended role: as a check in the rare event that a WTO panel report contained an egregious error.

USTR said the Appellate Body had continually expanded the scope of issues it will review, dragging out the dispute settlement process and reducing confidence in the results of a dispute. The European Union, China, and 15 other WTO members last month agreed to create a temporary mechanism to settle trade disputes after U.S. action rendered the WTO incapable of acting as the umpire of global trade.

USTR said the proper functioning of the Appellate Body had a disproportionate impact on the United States since more than one-quarter of all cases involved challenges to U.S. laws and other measures and demanded "honest" dialogue about the issues. "The United States has raised concerns with the functioning of the Appellate Body for more than 20 years. For too long, these concerns have been ignored, the problems have grown worse, and the WTO dispute settlement system has suffered as a result," the report said.

"WTO Members must come to terms with the failings of the Appellate Body if we are to achieve lasting and effective reform of the WTO dispute settlement system," it said. WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo last week said he was in constant contact with USTR and believed U.S. officials shared a sense of urgency about reforming the global trade body.

Azevedo said he agreed about the need for structural changes to the WTO to reflect global economic developments, including the rise of China and emergence of the digital economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

Asian shares and Wall Street futures nudged higher on Wednesday amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed, although prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacifi...

UPDATE 5-Sanders seizes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden trails badly

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led in New Hampshires Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed badly in fifth place in the second nominating contest to find a challenger for President Donald T...

China reports 97 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 11

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Wednesday. The central Hubei province, the epicentre of...

UN chief launches 'Drive for 5' to promote education for adolescent girls

Promoting education for adolescent girls is an indispensable foundation for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres declared at the launch event of the Drive for 5 education initiative at UN Headquart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020