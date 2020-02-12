Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh policeman assaults wife for allegedly opposing his illicit relationship

A Madhya Pradesh police officer has been attached to district police line after a video of him assaulting his wife in public began to appear over social media websites.

  • Dhar (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:50 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:50 IST
A grab of the video where Gandhwani Police Station Incharge Narendra Suryavanshi is assaulting his wife in Dhar district on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A Madhya Pradesh police officer has been attached to district police line after a video of him assaulting his wife in public began to appear over social media websites. In the video, police station in-charge, Narendra Suryavanshi, can be seen attacking his wife while some try to separate them. While Suryavanshi is not in uniform, some other uniformed personnel are also seen witnessing the incident.

The 32-second-long video also shows Suryavanshi dragging his wife with an arm around her neck and also removing his footwear in an attempt to beat his wife with it. The incident happened in Manawar town of Dhar district after the wife allegedly opposed his illicit relationship with another woman.

Following the incident, the accused cop was sent to district lines. "Narendra has been sent to district lines," SDOP Manawar said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

