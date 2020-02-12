Suspected letter bombs hit two Dutch buildings, no injuries - police

Suspected letter bombs went off in the mailroom of an office building in Amsterdam and at a post-sorting company in the Dutch city of Kerkrade early on Wednesday, police said.

No injuries were reported in either blast, police added.

Dutch police have been investigating a spate of letter bombs since Jan. 3, which they said appeared to have been sent by the same person. Previous targets have included a hotel, a gas station, a garage, a real estate agent and a bill collection service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.