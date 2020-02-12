Anti-human trafficking unit arrests Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Palghar

Anti-terrorism cell and anti-human trafficking unit on Wednesday arrested 23 Bangladeshi nationals. All the arrested persons were living illegally in Palghar district's Virar.

Arnala Police is carrying out further investigation. More details awaited. (ANI)

