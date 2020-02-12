Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT quashes eco-clearance for Godrej residential project near Bengaluru lake

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:25 IST
NGT quashes eco-clearance for Godrej residential project near Bengaluru lake
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has quashed the environmental clearance (EC) granted to a high-rise residential project being built by Godrej in Bengaluru for raising construction in the buffer zone of a lake. A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice S P Wangdi said no environmental clearance could have been granted which permitted construction in the buffer zone of Kaikondrahalli lake and drains merely by imposing a condition that no such construction will be raised.

"Stand of the project proponent that the project is permissible cannot be accepted. It is clear that the project stipulates construction in the buffer zone, in violation of zoning plan and judgment of this tribunal as affirmed by the Supreme Court. Accordingly, the appeal is allowed and the EC is quashed," the bench said. The tribunal directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) - Karnataka, state pollution control board, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru Development Authority to take further action in accordance with the law.

The NGT was hearing a plea by Bengaluru resident H P Rajanna against the construction of Godrej Reflections at Kasavanahalli village in Varthur Hobli of Bengaluru Urban district by Godrej Properties Ltd and Wonder Projects Development Pvt. Ltd. Rajanna has challenged the order dated January 10, 2018, of SEIAA granting EC for construction of the project at survey nos. 61/2, 62 and 63/2, Kasavanahalli village, Varthur Hobli, Bengaluru East Taluk, Bengaluru district by Wonder Projects Developments Pvt Ltd.

According to the plea filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, the construction is in the buffer zone of Kaikondrahalli lake, apart from one primary and two secondary 'rajkulewas' (storm-water drains). "The area is eco-fragile and environmental load by the project would be much more than the carrying capacity of the area. The project proponent deliberately concealed relevant data. The project is in No Development Zone, being Buffer Zone of the lake," the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over virus fears to dock

Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday. For nearly two weeks...

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

President Donald Trump praised his attorney general Wednesday for intervening to seek a lighter prison sentence for a former Trump adviser convicted as part of the Russia probe. The action Tuesday of the Justice Department under Bill Barr i...

Charge sheet filed in Rakesh Asthana bribery case, CBI informs HC

The CBI informed the Delhi High Court Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana. The high court was hearing CBIs pending application in which it had sought mo...

Health News Roundup: Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia; Vaccine for new coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fearsBat meat is still popular in some parts of Indonesia, despite research suggesting the coronavirus spreading from Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020